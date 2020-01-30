Eros Internation is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (EROS, WWE, DIS, FOXA, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Eros Internation ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. World Wrestlin-A is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Walt Disney Co ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Twenty-First C-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

