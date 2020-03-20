Equity Residenti Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.86%

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.40 to a high of $61.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.61 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equity Residenti have traded between the current low of $58.40 and a high of $89.55 and are now at $56.65. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Equity Residenti and will alert subscribers who have EQR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.