Equity Residenti has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (EQR, AVB, AIV, MAA, NXRT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Equity Residenti ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.3%. Following is Avalonbay Commun with a EBITDA growth of 6.3%. Apartment Invest ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%.

Mid-America Apar follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.6%, and Nexpoint Resi rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 10.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Residenti on November 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $85.19. Since that call, shares of Equity Residenti have fallen 4.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.