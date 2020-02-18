Equity Residenti has the Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry (EQR , UDR , ELS , AIV , CPT )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.46%; Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.43%; and Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.27%.

Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV ) follows with a gain of 1.24% and Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.12%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Udr Inc on January 21st, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $47.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Udr Inc have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Udr Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.