Equity Residenti is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (EQR, AVB, AIV, MAA, NXRT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Equity Residenti ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.3%. Following is Avalonbay Commun with a EBITDA growth of 6.3%. Apartment Invest ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%.

Mid-America Apar follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.6%, and Nexpoint Resi rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 10.3%.

