Equity Lifestyle Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.06%

Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.00 to a high of $52.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.10 on volume of 494,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Equity Lifestyle has traded in a range of $41.97 to $277.84 and is now at $51.47, 23% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Lifestyle on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $135.69. Since that call, shares of Equity Lifestyle have fallen 61.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.