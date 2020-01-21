Equity Lifestyle has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Residential REITs Industry (ELS, ESS, CPT, MAA, AVB)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Equity Lifestyle ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 31.81. Essex Property is next with a a P/E ratio of 59.12. Camden Prop Tr ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 65.28.

Mid-America Apar follows with a a P/E ratio of 69.85, and Avalonbay Commun rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 72.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Lifestyle on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $135.68. Since that call, shares of Equity Lifestyle have fallen 48.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.