Equity Lifestyle is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ELS, ACC, UMH, SUI, IRT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Equity Lifestyle ranks lowest with a an RPE of $227,000. American Campus is next with a an RPE of $259,000. Umh Properties I ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $304,000.

Sun Communities follows with a an RPE of $369,000, and Independence Rea rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $407,000.

