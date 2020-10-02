Equinix Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.13%

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $609.19 to a high of $609.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $609.22 on volume of 73,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equinix Inc have traded between a low of $357.35 and a high of $609.97 and are now at $611.26, which is 71% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Equinix Inc and will alert subscribers who have EQIX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.