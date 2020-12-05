Equinix Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (EQIX)

Shares of Equinix Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 0.9% to $671.73. Today's volume of 672,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 548,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equinix Inc have traded between a low of $446.04 and a high of $715.75 and are now at $661.00, which is 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.