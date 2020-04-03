Equinix Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (EQIX, GEO, LAMR, AMT, PSA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Equinix Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.07. Following is Geo Group Inc/Th with a sales per share of $18.65. Lamar Advertis-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $15.86.
American Tower C follows with a sales per share of $15.78, and Public Storage rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.50.
