Equinix Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (EQIX, GEO, LAMR, AMT, PSA)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:17am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Equinix Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.07. Following is Geo Group Inc/Th with a sales per share of $18.65. Lamar Advertis-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $15.86.

American Tower C follows with a sales per share of $15.78, and Public Storage rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.50.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lamar Advertis-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lamar Advertis-A in search of a potential trend change.

