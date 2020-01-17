Equifax Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.38%

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $150.46 to a high of $151.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $151.14 on volume of 293,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Equifax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $95.10 and a high of $151.66 and are now at $153.33, 61% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 0.72% higher over the past week, respectively.

