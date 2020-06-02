Eqt Corp is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (EQT, PDCE, RRC, WPX, COG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Eqt Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 55.6. Following is Pdc Energy Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.4. Range Resources ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1.

Wpx Energy follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4, and Cabot Oil & Gas rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eqt Corp and will alert subscribers who have EQT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.