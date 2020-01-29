Epr Properties has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized REITs Industry (EPR, CTT, DFT, CORR, RYN)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Epr Properties ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.6 million. Catchmark Timb-A is next with a an RPE of $4.9 million. Dupont Fabros Te ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.6 million.

Corenergy Infras follows with a an RPE of $4.2 million, and Rayonier Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $2.4 million.

