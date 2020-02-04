Eplus Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry (PLUS, SYX, SCSC, AXE, CDW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Eplus Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 22.7%. Systemax Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 17.3%. Scansource Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 15.2%.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 11.2%, and Cdw Corp/De rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.4%.

