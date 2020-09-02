Eplus Inc is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PLUS, SNX, CDW, NSIT, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Eplus Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.9%. Synnex Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.7%. Cdw Corp/De ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.1%.

Insight Enterpri follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.8%, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%.

