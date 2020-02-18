Epizyme Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry (EPZM , BPMC , ATRA , HALO , TGTX )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM ) ranks first with a gain of 9.54%; Blueprint Medici (NASDAQ:BPMC ) ranks second with a gain of 4.97%; and Atara Biotherape (NASDAQ:ATRA ) ranks third with a gain of 4.40%.

Halozyme Therape (NASDAQ:HALO ) follows with a gain of 4.09% and Tg Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.88%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Epizyme Inc and will alert subscribers who have EPZM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.