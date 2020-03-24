Eog Resources Rises 7.18% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.72 to a high of $38.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.24 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Eog Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.00 and a high of $107.89 and are now at $37.02, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eog Resources on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $81.45. Since that call, shares of Eog Resources have fallen 57.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.