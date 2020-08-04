Eog Resources Rises 6.51% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.17 to a high of $43.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.54 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Eog Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.89 and a 52-week low of $27.00 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $43.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

