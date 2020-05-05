Eog Resources Rises 1.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.76 to a high of $49.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.11 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eog Resources have traded between a low of $27.00 and a high of $96.01 and are now at $47.19, which is 75% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

