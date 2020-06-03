Eog Resources Falls 9.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.77 to a high of $59.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.71 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Eog Resources has traded in a range of $56.34 to $107.89 and is now at $59.53, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eog Resources and will alert subscribers who have EOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.