Entergy Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the Electric Utilities Industry (ETR, SPKE, EIX, NEE, DUK)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Entergy Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $62.28. Spark Energy-A is next with a sales per share of $61.66. Edison Intl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $38.10.
Nextera Energy follows with a sales per share of $36.32, and Duke Energy Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $34.23.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nextera Energy on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $231.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Nextera Energy have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor Nextera Energy for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales per share Entergy Corp spark energy-a edison intl nextera energy duke energy corp