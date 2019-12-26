Entergy Corp is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ETR , NEE , ES , FE , OGE )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.73%; Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.72%; and Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks third with a gain of 0.27%.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE ) follows with a gain of 0.19% and Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.14%.

