Entercom Comm-A Falls 2.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Entercom Comm-A (NYSE:ETM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.91 to a high of $5.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.95 on volume of 144,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Entercom Comm-A on November 8th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.17. Since that recommendation, shares of Entercom Comm-A have risen 20.5%. We continue to monitor ETM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Entercom Comm-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.94 and a 52-week low of $2.94 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $4.92 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.