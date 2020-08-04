Entercom Comm-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ETM, TSQ, SALM, GTN, MEG)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Entercom Comm-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $177,000. Townsquare Med-A is next with a an RPE of $177,000. Salem Media Grou ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $221,000.
Gray Television follows with a an RPE of $244,000, and Media General rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $268,000.
