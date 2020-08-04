MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Entercom Comm-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ETM, TSQ, SALM, GTN, MEG)

Written on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 2:37am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Entercom Comm-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $177,000. Townsquare Med-A is next with a an RPE of $177,000. Salem Media Grou ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $221,000.

Gray Television follows with a an RPE of $244,000, and Media General rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $268,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entercom Comm-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.47. Since that call, shares of Entercom Comm-A have fallen 76.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee entercom comm-a townsquare med-a salem media grou gray television :meg media general

Ticker(s): ETM TSQ SALM GTN

Contact James Quinn