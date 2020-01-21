Entegris Inc Rises 2.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.02 to a high of $57.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.33 on volume of 546,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Entegris Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.13 and a high of $56.99 and are now at $56.87, 95% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

