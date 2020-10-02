Enstar Group Ltd has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Reinsurance Industry (ESGR, Y, RGA, RNR, RE)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Enstar Group Ltd ranks lowest with a an RPE of $705,000. Following is Alleghany Corp with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $4.8 million.
Renaissancere follows with a an RPE of $5.3 million, and Everest Re Group rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $5.4 million.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Alleghany Corp on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $792.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Alleghany Corp have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor Alleghany Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee enstar group ltd alleghany corp reinsurance grou renaissancere everest re group