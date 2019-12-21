Ensco Plc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (ESV, RDC, SDRL, DO, ATW)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Ensco Plc-Cl A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 753.2%. Following is Rowan Companie-A with a EPS growth of 883.2%. Seadrill Ltd ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 943.6%.

Diamond Offshore follows with a EPS growth of 5,874.6%, and Atwood Oceanics rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 29,351.1%.

