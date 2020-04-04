Enova Internatio is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (ENVA, WRLD, GDOT, EZPW, SYF)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Enova Internatio ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 72.6%. Following is World Acceptance with a projected earnings growth of 51.3%. Green Dot Corp-A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 38.8%.

Ezcorp Inc-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 37.1%, and Synchrony Financ rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 30.6%.

