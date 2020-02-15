Ennis Inc is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (EBF, INWK, BRC, DLX, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ennis Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $14.59. Following is Innerworkings In with a sales per share of $21.10. Brady Corp - A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.23.

Deluxe Corp follows with a sales per share of $41.00, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $62.03.

