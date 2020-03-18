Enlink Midstream LLC is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ENLC, WMB, GNRT, TNK, AM)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Enlink Midstream LLC ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.02. Williams Cos Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.14. Gener8 Maritime ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22.
Teekay Tank-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $0.40, and Antero Midstream Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.45.
