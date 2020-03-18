Enlink Midstream LLC is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ENLC, WMB, GNRT, TNK, AM)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Enlink Midstream LLC ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.02. Williams Cos Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.14. Gener8 Maritime ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22.

Teekay Tank-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $0.40, and Antero Midstream Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.45.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Antero Midstream Corp on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.20. Since that call, shares of Antero Midstream Corp have fallen 41.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.