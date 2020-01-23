Engility Holding is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (EGL, SIF, TGI, SPA, VEC)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. SIFCO Industries Inc. is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.24. Triumph Group ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.34.

Sparton Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48, and Vectrus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Triumph Group on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.74. Since that call, shares of Triumph Group have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.