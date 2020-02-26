Engility Holding is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (EGL, SPR, TGI, ATRO, TXT)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.09. Spirit Aerosys-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.55. Triumph Group ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.79.

Astronics Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.22, and Textron Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.88.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Engility Holding and will alert subscribers who have EGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.