Enersys Falls 7.51% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.29 to a high of $75.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.29 on volume of 294,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Enersys has traded in a range of $53.56 to $89.83 and is now at $72.17, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

