Energizer Holdin Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.81%

Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.86 to a high of $48.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.20 on volume of 131,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Energizer Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.03 and a 52-week low of $32.54 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $47.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

