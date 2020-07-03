Energizer Holdin is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (ENR, KMB, SPB, CL, CENTA)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Energizer Holdin ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%. Following is Kimberly-Clark with a EBITDA growth of 23.5%. Spectrum Brands ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 22.9%.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.7%, and Central Garden-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

