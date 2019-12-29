Energizer Holdin is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (ENR, KMB, CLX, SPB, WDFC)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Energizer Holdin ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,276.9. Following is Kimberly-Clark with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,180.4. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 405.0.

Spectrum Brands follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 209.0, and Wd-40 Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.5.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Energizer Holdin and will alert subscribers who have ENR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.