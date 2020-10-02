Endocyte Inc has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ECYT, RVNC, ITCI, OCUL, DERM)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Endocyte Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $2,000. Revance Therapeu is next with a an RPE of $3,000. Intra-Cellular T ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $3,000.
Ocular Therapeut follows with a an RPE of $15,000, and Dermira rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $23,000.
