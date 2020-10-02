MySmarTrend
Endocyte Inc has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ECYT, RVNC, ITCI, OCUL, DERM)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:18am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Endocyte Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $2,000. Revance Therapeu is next with a an RPE of $3,000. Intra-Cellular T ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $3,000.

Ocular Therapeut follows with a an RPE of $15,000, and Dermira rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $23,000.

