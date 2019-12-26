Endo Internation Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.36%

Endo Internation (:ENDP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.73 to a high of $4.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.83 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Endo Internation have traded between a low of $4.30 and a high of $23.98 and are now at $4.87, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

