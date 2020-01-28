Endo Internation has the Highest Beta in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ENDP, ITCI, MNK, ECYT, SUPN)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Endo Internation ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Intra-Cellular T is next with a a beta of 1.8. Mallinckrodt ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.7.

Endocyte Inc follows with a a beta of 1.6, and Supernus Pharmac rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.6.

