Endo Internation is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Beta (ENDP, ITCI, MNK, ECYT, SUPN)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Endo Internation ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Intra-Cellular T is next with a a beta of 1.8. Mallinckrodt ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.7.

Endocyte Inc follows with a a beta of 1.6, and Supernus Pharmac rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.6.

