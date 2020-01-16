Endo Internation is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ENDP , MYL , PRGO , LCI , MRK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Endo Internation (:ENDP ) ranks first with a gain of 7.86%; Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) ranks second with a gain of 4.01%; and Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) ranks third with a gain of 2.83%.

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) follows with a gain of 2.74% and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.99%.

