Encore Wire has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (WIRE, BGC, GNRC, ROK, THR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Encore Wire ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.7 million. Following is Gen Cable Corp with a an RPE of $463,000. Generac Holdings ranks third highest with a an RPE of $433,000.

Rockwell Automat follows with a an RPE of $296,000, and Thermon Group Ho rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $285,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Thermon Group Ho on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.02. Since that call, shares of Thermon Group Ho have fallen 40.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.