Enanta Pharmaceu has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Biotechnology Industry (ENTA, EXEL, VRTX, INCY, LGND)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Enanta Pharmaceu ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 249.4%. Following is Exelixis Inc with a projected earnings growth of 70.8%. Vertex Pharm ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 61.7%.

Incyte Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 59.4%, and Ligand Pharm rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 50.7%.

