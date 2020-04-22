Emerson Elec Co Rises 2.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.76 to a high of $52.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.77 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Emerson Elec Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.38 and a 52-week low of $37.75 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $52.14 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

