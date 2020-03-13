Emergent Biosolu Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (EBS)

Emergent Biosolu's stock is down -4.7% to $58.92 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 422,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 369,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Emergent Biosolu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.19 and a 52-week low of $39.11 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $56.28 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.