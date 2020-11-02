Emcor Group Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.06%

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.96 to a high of $88.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.70 on volume of 50,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Emcor Group Inc has traded in a range of $64.24 to $93.54 and is now at $87.37, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

