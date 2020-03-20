Eli Lilly & Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.73%

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.49 to a high of $132.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $131.10 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.36 and a high of $147.87 and are now at $128.10, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

