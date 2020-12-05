Eli Lilly & Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.31%

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.57 to a high of $160.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.23 on volume of 668,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $164.90 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $160.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eli Lilly & Co and will alert subscribers who have LLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.