Eli Lilly & Co Rises 3.13% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.05 to a high of $149.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.25 on volume of 851,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.32 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $148.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.